Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Date, puja timing, history and importance of celebrating the festival

The eight carnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna possess a lot of qualities like that of a mischievous child, best friend, romantic lover, compassionate king, best counsellor. The birth of Krishna is celebrated as Janmashtami and Gokulashtami. This year Janmashtami will fall on August 24, Saturday. Lord Krishna was born to parents Devaki and Vasudeva in jail in Mathura. In order to save their son from getting killed by his maternal uncle Kansa, he was taken across the river to Vrindavan, by his father Vasudeva where he was taken care of by Yasoda and Nanda.

Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Puja Timings:

On Krishna Janmashtami 2019, Lord Krishna will be worshipped and wished. Here is the timing when you can perform the puja:

Nishita Puja Time - 12:01 AM to 12:46 AM, Aug 25 Duration - 00 Hours 45 Mins

Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Celebration:

The festival of Janmashtami another ritual is also observed which is called the Krishna Abhishek in which the idol of Lord Krishna is given a bath and milk, ghee and water are offered. Apart from this, Lord Krishna’s birth stories and how he battled with his enemies are shared among his devotees. Hindu followers visit temples on this day to offer prayers to him. Fasts for the entire day are also observed by the devotees. The day after Janmashtami is celebrated as the dahi handi festival in Maharashtra.

Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Importance:

Talking about the importance of the festival of Janmashtami, it is celebrated to promote the goodwill within every human being. This belief finds its roots in Bhagavad Gita where Vishnu is believed to have said that he will show up whenever there will be a prevalence of evil and decline of religion. Just like other festivals Janmashtami also signifies togetherness when families and friends come together for celebration.