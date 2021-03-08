International Women's Day 2021: Google highlights women's firsts with a doodle

Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE Google highlights women's firsts with a doodle

To mark International Women's Day 2021, search giant Google dedicated a doodle video celebrating all the firsts of women in various fields. It shared a doodle video that shows the hands of women who dared to open doors for themselves and 'chose to challenge' society to fulfill their dreams. It pays homage to all the women who stepped out of their comfort zone and lead by example. Sharing the video, Google India said, "Today’s #GoogleDoodle honours those who pushed open doors for generations of women - in music, education, science and more. To the pioneers of the past, present and future - Happy #InternationalWomensDay."

The animated Doodle video focuses on the hand that paved a way for the generations to come and held each other in a time of need. It shows the first woman to cast the vote, the first woman to go into space, the first woman to flourish in writing, singing, law, pilot and other paces.

The doodle compliments the theme of International Women's Day this year that focuses on choosing the path you want to lead. In many countries, International Women’s Day 2021 falls right within Women’s History Month. Google has been sharing many inspiring doodles to honour their achievements and work.

International Women’s Day 2021 Theme

The theme for International Women's Day (8 March) this year is "#ChooseToChallenge." The theme 'Choose To Challenge' aims to call our gender inequality and celebrate women's achievements. It seeks to spread awareness about the importance of choice.

