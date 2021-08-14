Happy Independence Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images, HD Wallpapers, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Independence Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images, HD Wallpapers

This year, India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on 15th August 2021. On this day, every Indian beam with pride and have their hearts filled with gratitude and acknowledgement of the lives sacrificed during the course of the freedom movement. It cannot be denied that every citizen of this country owe this freedom to our brave hearts, valiant freedom fighters who didn't hesitate for once to give up their lives, just so their future generations live a peaceful free life. It was after their struggles to make Indian a free nation that we embark on a journey to individual growth and development

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on August 15, 1947, hoisted the National Flag of Independent India and said, "At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." On this very same day, India broke the shackles of slavery after 90 years of mutiny, bloodshed and political negotiations.

While everyone celebrates this day with great zeal and enthusiasm, crowd gathering at a single place needs to be avoided this year due to the spread of Covid19. Celebrate this day with your family and friends. However, for all those who could not be with their loved ones on 15th August, here are some wishes, quotes, messages and pictures which you can send to your friends, family, and colleagues on Independence Day 2021.

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2021: WISHES, QUOTES, MESSAGES

Happy Independence Day to everyone, I wish you all faith in the words, freedom in the mind and pride in your souls. Let’s salute this glorious nation on its Independence Day! May you live an independent life forever. Wish you all a very happy Independence Day Happy Independence Day. Let there be freedom in your mind and body, faith in your wards and pride in your soul. Let's salute our nation. A country is made of its countrymen and it depends on their actions and intentions that what they make of it…. Warm wishes on Independence Day Today we celebrate the land of the free and the home of the brave. Hope your Independence Day is monumental! Each and everything we do as a citizen of India makes a big difference to our country…. On the occasion of Independence Day¸ let us become more cautious of our actions. Happy 75th Independence Day! On this day let’s salute the martyrs for their sacrifices and thanks them for giving us a bright today. Happy Independence Day Our freedom fighters had a dream for the country. Let us realize that dream by working hard for the development of our motherland. Happy Independence Day! My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day! We are one. Let us all be proud of our beloved nation. We all have to collectively strive to make India vibrant and strong. Happy Independence Day.

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2021: HD IMAGES & WALLPAPERS

Ignite the spirit of patriotism with these 10 Bollywood songs

Citizens across the country will be celebrating the big day with pride and honour. Since no celebration is complete without songs, there are a number of hit Bollywood patriotic songs for this special day. Here we bring to you the list of songs that you can tune into to keep the flame of patriotism and love for your country keep burning in your hearts. (READ MORE)

Bharat Ki Beti- Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Desh Mere- Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Vande Mataram- By Tiger Shroff

Ae Watan- Raazi

Teri Mitti- Kesari

Jai Ho- Slumdog Millionaire

Chak De India- Chak De! India

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe- Lakshya

I Love My India- Pardes

A very Happy Independence Day 2021 to you!

