Happy Independence Day 2021: Ignite spirit of patriotism with these 10 Bollywood songs

Friday, August 13, 2021
     
Independence Day is celebrated every year on August 15 with great zeal and enthusiasm across India. Here we bring to you the list of songs that you can tune into to keep the flame of patriotism and love for your country keep burning in your hearts.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 13, 2021 11:57 IST
Independence Day is celebrated every year with great zeal and enthusiasm across India. It was on August 15, 1947 when our country gained freedom from British rule. The day marks the sacrifices of our brave leaders and freedom fighters who gave away their everything for the sake of their countrymen.  

Citizens across the country will be celebrating the big day with pride and honour. Since no celebration is complete without songs, there are a number of hit Bollywood patriotic songs for this special day. Here we bring to you the list of songs that you can tune into to keep the flame of patriotism and love for your country keep burning in your hearts. 

Bharat Ki Beti

Desh Mere

Vande Mataram

Ae Watan

Teri Mitti

Jai Ho

Chak De India 

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe 

Breathless 

I Love My India

