Want to turn heads this festive season? Try Kareena Kapoor-inspired smoky kohled-eyes, nude lips

This festive season, nothing can beat the iconic kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips look of Kareena Kapoor. It is a look that has become iconic in its own right and is one that has been trending in India since her debut in Bollywood. The look is perfect for any occasion and is sure to make you stand out from the crowd.

Kareena Kapoor’s signature look is created by applying kohl around the eyes and it creates an intense smokey eye look that is perfect for a night out or a special occasion. The nude lips add a subtle yet glamorous touch to the look. They give the face a fuller and more defined shape as well as adding a pop of colour to the face. The combination of the smokey eye and nude lips creates a stunning and timeless look that is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

The best thing about this look is that it can be adapted to suit any skin type or tone. Whether you have dark skin or fair, you can achieve the look with ease. All you need is a good quality kohl liner and some good lip colour to create the perfect look. Make sure to blend the liner well around your eyes so that it looks natural. You can also opt for shimmery eyeshadows if you want to add more depth to your eyes.

It is also easy to achieve this look with minimal effort and cost. All you need are a few basic makeup items such as kohl, lip colour, and eyeshadow. You don’t need to invest in expensive makeup products or spend hours in front of the mirror perfecting the look – a few simple steps are all you need to create this stunning Kareena Kapoor-inspired look.

With just a few simple steps, you can easily recreate this timeless classic and be sure to rock any party or gathering this festive season.

