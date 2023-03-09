Troubled by dark circles? Try these oils to naturally lighten the area under the eyes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Troubling dark circles? try these oils to naturally lighten the area under the eyes

Dark circles, which are commonly accompanied by eye bags, are a common skin problem. They can be brought on by weariness, lack of sleep, and fatigue in addition to genetic susceptibility, eyestrain, allergies, hyperpigmentation, age, dehydration, and sun exposure. Although there are treatments for dark circles beneath the eyes, these problems are frequently brought on by our lifestyle, which can be difficult to change. However, dark circles can be reduced using various essential oils.

Here are a few essential oils that will help you give a nice, soft touch to your skin surrounding the eyes.

Lavender Oil- Lavender offers a number of health benefits, including its relaxing and cooling properties, which help reduce dark circles and bags under the eyes.

Geranium Oil- To reduce puffiness and fine lines, use aloe vera and geranium oil under the eyes at night for a relaxing effect.

Eucalyptus Oil- Eucalyptus oil has several health benefits, including enhancing blood flow and preventing under-eye patches. It should be used in conjunction with softer carriers and kept out of the eyes since it could irritate them.

German chamomile- Chamomile's anti-inflammatory properties can help to lessen the appearance of puffy unde reye circles. Moreover, it lowers tension and promotes restful sleep.

Fennel Essential Oil - Fennel oil is widely used to treat wrinkles and bags under the eyes since it has antimicrobial property.

Sandalwood- There are many applications for sandalwood. Sandalwood oil may be used to lessen the blackness around the eyes since it works effectively as a moisturiser and skin lightener. To keep your skin nourished and supple, combine it with rose oil.

What causes dark circles under the eyes?

The most common reasons for under-eye dark circles are too much work, too much screen time, and not enough sleep.

How to get rid of dark circles?

Apply cold things to remove the darkness under the eyes.

