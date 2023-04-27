Tips and tricks to ace beauty pageants; reveals Mrs. Universe Indo-Asia 2023 runner-up Priya Srivastava

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tips and Tricks to ace beauty pageants

Priya Srivastava secured as runner-up in Mrs. Universe Indo-Asia 2023 in Bulgaria. Hailing from Goa and growing up in Lucknow, this young woman is not just a beauty pageant holder but also a homemaker and a mother of a kid. She has also won other titles like Mrs. India World Inc., Mrs. Universe Indo-Asia 2022, Mrs. India World Beyond the Digital Reach, and Influencer of the Year 2020. Every year lakhs of girls & women aspire to be the beauty queen but do not know what really incorporates the journey. Priya Srivastava shares tips and tricks for girls to get inspiration and ace the beauty pageants:

1. Round 1: The first round in official beauty pageants is the live show. Officers are also called the primary round. Most of the contestants are seen in athletic suits. The objective of this round is to assess the features and physical appearance of the contestants based on their attire. This is the first time the jury and the contestants see each other face to face.

2. Live Show Round: Semi-finalists are announced before the final contest is conducted. In most of the beauty pageants, the participants are seen giving their introduction in front of the jury panel. The contestants walk down the runway in an athletic suit or swimsuit and introduce themselves to the crowd.

3. Evening Gown Round: This is the second round in most beauty pageants where the contestants have to present themselves in an evening gown. On the basis of this, the jury and the public make an assessment of the candidate. Points are given on the basis of how much confidence the participant displayed in this round.

4. Interview Round: Top-5 or Top-6 participants are selected in the evening gown round. This number varies with different beauty pageants. These selected participants are called for the interview round. In some beauty pageants, the participant is also given the freedom to choose one of the judges from the jury panel who will interview them. Later the same judge questions that particular participant.

The winner is declared on the basis of overall performance in the final interview round.

