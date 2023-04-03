Oily skin in Summers: Three ayurvedic remedies to get rid of it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Oily skin: Three ayurvedic remedies to get rid of it

Managing oily skin is challenging! Our skin secretes sebum, an oily and waxy material made up of a complex mixture of various lipids. They act as a natural moisturiser for the human skin, preventing it from becoming dry, inflammatory, and irritating. It also removes dead skin cells and dirt from pores. However, when the sebaceous glands become overactive, it results in excessive sebum production, which can lead to oily, greasy skin with clogged pores.

Other factors that contribute to oily skin include genetics, puberty, pollution, lifestyle, eating habits, larger pores, using poor or unsuitable skin care products, and not following a proper skin care regimen.

Here are three Ayurvedic remedies to treat your skin if you are tired of having excessive oil and shine on your skin

Aloevera

Aloe vera has astringent and hydrating qualities that contribute to the skin's tone by shrinking pores and managing the skin's oil production. Thoroughly wash your face using a face wash (avoid soap) and apply fresh aloe vera gel at night before going to bed. Leave overnight and rinse with cold water in the morning.

Green tea

The antioxidant components of green tea, such as polyphenols, are useful for treating acne and lowering sebum production. Drink one cup of green tea with added lemon juice regularly. Also, reuse the used green tea bags and place them in the refrigerator. Apply cold tea bags to a clean face.

Raw Honey

Honey naturally moisturises skin while lowering oil production. Moreover, its antibacterial qualities stop acne outbreaks. Wash your hands properly, followed by cleansing your face. Apply raw honey to your face and gently massage for 5-7 minutes in an upward, circular motion. Leave for 30 minutes and rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water. Apply a light moisturiser.

The aforementioned ayurvedic remedies are applicable to all skin types. So follow your favourite one to get rid of oily skin!

Read More Lifestyle News