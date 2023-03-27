Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Highlighting your hair? Do's and don'ts to remember

Hair highlighting is a popular fashion trend that involves adding colour or lightener to a person's hair or individual strands. It is a great way to freshen up your hair and bring out the best in your personality and appearance. Whether it is for an out-of-town trip or just for fun experimenting, highlighting your hair will offer an elevated look. Hair highlights can help your hair shine and glow bright in the sunlight, enhance the bone structure, thus making them a great choice for your hair this summer.

The four types of hair highlights are temporary, semi-permanent, demi-permanent, and permanent.

However, while attempting hair highlights, it's important to pick the right colour and hair strands to revive the volume, form, and structure of the hair and highlight the greatest parts of the face. Before you get highlights, here are some important do's and don'ts to keep in mind.

Hair highlights: Do's

Choose a colour that suits you: When choosing a highlight colour, it is important to consider your skin tone, natural hair colour, and the season. Beige and brown hair can be paired to create a good look, while light brown hair with blonde highlights can set a tone. The colour should always contrast with the skin tone and be lighter in the summer and darker in the winter.

Go to a professional hair colorist: A hair professional can provide the optimal result for you, including knowing which hair streaks to colour to brighten your face.

Use quality products: Using good quality shampoo and conditioner will help maintain the highlights for a longer period of time.

Hair highlights: Don'ts

Avoid heating appliances: Using heating appliances like straighteners can cause damage to your hair.

Prevent hot water and sulphate products: Use sulphate free shampoos and avoid hot water showers as they can open pores resulting in colour fading.

Avoid multiple colour highlights: Highlight your hair in no more than two colours. Numerous colour dyes can expose your hair to several chemicals, thereby damaging it.

Next time you choose to highlight your hair, keep these points in mind.

