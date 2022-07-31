Grooming routine that every man needs to follow in Monsoon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

The monsoon is a time of rejuvenation of your skin, body, and hair. While there are many reasons why you need to stay hydrated throughout the monsoon season, there are also several factors that can affect your skin during this period. Monsoon has officially hit the country, and it's time to make some mandatory changes in your daily skincare routine. Firstly, protect your face from the humidity with sunscreen; it helps to lock the moisture in your skin. If you have oily skin, monsoon is the time for you to take extra care of your skin; apply specific plant-based products that leave no harmful effect on your skin. Also, wash your hair less often during monsoon; otherwise, it will damage your follicles.

Here's an easy routine to follow this monsoon:

Skincare

Due to extreme humidity in the air, your skin tends to be excessively oily. Especially if you have acne-prone skin, it's going to be a cumbersome process for you to maintain skin health in the rainy season. In addition, the excess sebum secretive makes the skin greasy and becomes home to dirt, dust, and other pollutants. Try to include a serum in your monsoon skincare routine that will control the oil secretion and hydrate and moisturize your skin, just like Rejusure's 2.5% Hyaluronic acid face serum. This face serum and Vitamin E and C boost hydration and improve skin tone. Also, it is free from paraben, dry, or toxic chemicals and suitable for all skin types. Cleanse your face and neck; add a few drops of serum and massage it gently with your fingertips.

Beard care

Just like your skin, your beard also needs extra attention during monsoon. If you are someone who loves to maintain a bold beard look, take some time out and try to maintain beard hygiene. Wash your beard often and maybe with a mild cleanser. Also, don't forget to comb and oil your beard regularly. Beard oil conditions the hair strands, making them shiny and fuller and promoting healthy growth. Urbangabru's hair oil booster is made with natural herbs and contains no toxic chemicals. It also provides growth, fills patchy beards, and eliminates dry and flaky skin beneath the beard. This beard oil consists of herbs like Brahmi, Hibiscus, Amala, and Bringaraj, along with essential and carrier oils like tea tree, argan, jojoba, coconut oil, etc. Before bedtime, spread the oil on your palms and massage gently for 2-3 minutes.

Hair care

The humid nature in monsoon leads to greasy and damaged hair. In addition, monsoon also damages the scalp and increases the probability of dandruff and hair fall. In short, during monsoon, your hair is in the weakest condition. Furthermore, the excessive moisture also captures dirt, grime, and pollutants that can also take a toll on your scalp. Also, extra humidity makes your hair follicle weak and hair strands coated. Haironic's Almond oil consists of no sulphates or parabens. This oil is enriched with Almond extract and vitamin E. The antioxidants and fatty acids in the oil deeply moisturize your hair and strengthen it from its roots. It penetrates deep into your hair and combats damaged follicles.

Body odour care

In the monsoon season, when humidity rises rapidly and remains high for prolonged periods of time, sweating becomes more pronounced. This means you will feel sweaty all over your body even if you are not physically exerting yourself. Besides the discomfort, sweating causes other issues like rashes on the skin, redness, odour, and a general feeling of ickiness. During monsoon, air follicles are clogged with excess oil and dead cells. As a result, you may have noticed that your scalp looks greasy during monsoon season (especially if you have long hair). Also, your body sweats more than usual due to higher humidity levels — this can cause oily patches on your skin or even cause acne breakouts if you're prone to acne. Ustraa's Insignia perfume consists of no harsh chemicals or parabens. This long-lasting perfume consists of a woody and musky fragrance.

Hair styling

People are still styling their hair no matter what time of the day it is. But in monsoon, hair styling can be a difficult task. Plus, the rain tends to wash off any products you've used in the day (or minimize their effect, at least). So instead, opt for a matte-finish hair gel; we'd say that's anti-bacterial and anti-fungal to style your hair as desired, without the greasiness involved. You can also go with hair cream wax that soothes your hair, adds extra volume to your hair, and provides a natural shine. The Man Company's hair cream wax for men is free from petroleum jelly and chemicals. The Almond oil and Vitamin E oil give you intense nourishment.

Read More Lifestyle News