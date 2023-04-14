Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Get clear and flawless skin with nourishing cabbage soup

Cabbage is a vegetable that can work wonders for your skin health, especially when consumed in the form of soup. It is a cruciferous vegetable that is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that are essential for healthy skin. It contains vitamin C, which is known to boost collagen production and improve skin elasticity. Cabbage also contains vitamin A, which is essential for skin cell growth and repair. Additionally, it is rich in sulphur, which can help to purify the skin and keep it free from toxins.

When consumed in the form of soup, cabbage can be even more beneficial for your skin health. The heat from the soup can help to open up the pores and increase blood circulation, which can help to flush out toxins and impurities from the skin. This, in turn, can help to reduce inflammation and prevent acne breakouts.

Here's a simple recipe to try If you're looking to incorporate cabbage soup into your diet for clear and flawless skin:

Ingredients:

1. 1 head of cabbage, chopped

2. 1 onion, diced

3. 2 cloves of garlic, minced

4. 2 carrots, sliced

5. 2 celery stalks, sliced

6. 4 cups of chicken or vegetable broth

7. 1 teaspoon of thyme

8. Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Heat a large pot over medium heat and add in the onion and garlic. Cook over medium heat for a few minutes until the onion becomes translucent.

Add in the chopped cabbage, carrots, and celery and stir to combine.

Pour in the chicken or vegetable broth and add in the thyme, salt, and pepper.

After bringing the soup to a boil, lower the heat and cover the pot, letting it simmer for about 30-40 minutes until the vegetables have become tender.

Serve hot and enjoy!

Cabbage soup is also a great way to add more vegetables to your diet and support your overall health. It's low in calories and high in fibre, which can help to keep you feeling full and satisfied. Plus, it's easy to make and can be customised with your favourite herbs and spices.

So why not give this delicious soup a try and see the difference it can make for your skin and overall health!

