Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, straightener worth your investment? Here's the answer

Dyson, the UK-based brand, which guarantees minimal heat damage to hair with their hairstyling products, has made hairstyling at home easy. Products of multi-hued Dyson hair care range are easy to use with its cord-free versatility.

Dyson Corrale straightener:

Suitable for all hair types, the Dyson Corrale straightener features pioneering flexing plate technology, engineered to apply heat and tension evenly across hair strands in each pass, and reduces the reliance on heat. The combination of materials used in the flexing plates provides the optimum flexibility, strength and thermal conduction. The plates are incredibly thin, and this allows Tthem to shape and flex perfectly around hair.



Equipped with intelligent heat control, the Dyson Corrale straightener has a dynamic heater system with an integrated sensor that regulates temperature 100 times per second. This technology communicates with a microprocessor which in turn controls the heating system to deliver precise, accurate heat. With three heat settings – 165°C, 185°C and 210°C, the temperature options allow users to tailor the settings to suit their hair type, length and desired style.

Combined with 4-cell lithium-ion battery technology, the Dyson Corrale straightener delivers cord-free performance. It is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for Rs 38,900.

Dyson Airwrap styler:

The Dyson Airwrap is a multi-styler, engineered to use air to dry and style simultaneously from wet. It is a unique versatile tool able to create a variety of salon-quality styles for consumers. The Dyson Airwrap styler offers a bespoke styling solution for different hair types. It costs Rs. 44,900

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer:

This product is designed to reduce the hair drying time with no extreme heat. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is for Rs 34,900.00 at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in.