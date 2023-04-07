Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of forest bathing: Reconnecting with nature for better health

People these days are increasingly disconnected from nature, spending more time indoors and in front of screens. As a result, stress, anxiety, and other mental health issues are on the rise. One way to combat this is through "forest bathing," a practice that involves immersing oneself in nature to improve physical and mental well-being.

Forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku in Japanese, has been popular in Japan since the 1980s. The activity entails spending a period in a forest or any natural setting, inhaling the crisp air, and absorbing the visuals, audios, and fragrances of the surroundings. It is not a rigorous hike or exercise but rather a slow, meditative experience that encourages relaxation and mindfulness.

There are numerous benefits to forest bathing. Studies have shown that spending time in nature can reduce stress, lower blood pressure and heart rate, and improve immune function. It can also improve mood and mental well-being, reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression.

One reason for these benefits is the presence of phytoncides, natural oils released by trees and plants that have anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties. When breathed in, phytoncides can boost the immune system, reduce stress hormones, and improve mood.

Forest bathing can also help improve cognitive function. A study conducted by the University of Michigan found that walking in nature can improve memory and attention span. It can also increase creativity and problem-solving skills by allowing the mind to wander and make new connections.

Forest bathing also promotes physical activity. Unlike other forms of exercise that can be intimidating or strenuous, forest bathing is accessible to people of all ages and fitness levels. It can be a gentle walk or a relaxing sit, allowing individuals to connect with nature at their own pace.

In addition to the physical and mental benefits, forest bathing can also foster a sense of connection and community. It can be a shared experience among friends or family members, or an opportunity to meet new people who share a love of nature.

By taking the time to slow down and connect with the natural world, we can improve our overall well-being and live happier, healthier lives.

Read More Lifestyle News