5 Ways of incorporating Honey into your skincare routine

Chemical products have made home to our daily skincare routine. But, even after using them daily, our skin remains dry and prone to acne. Using natural ingredients like Honey in your skincare will not only reduce acne but provide a solution to all skin problems. Here is a list of 5 ways to effectively incorporate Honey into your skincare routine for flawless and glowing skin.

Let's look at five interesting ways you can incorporate Honey into your skincare routine:

Cleanser

Incorporate Honey in your skincare as a natural cleanser. Honey will not only clean your skin but also help you to prevent breakouts. Honey as a cleanser will penetrate deeper into the skin removing all dirt, dust and breaking up the grime. It will seal the sebum right into your skin, leaving it moisturized, unlike any chemical cleanser that often leaves skin dry and leads to a breakout. Use Honey as the natural cleanser to evenly clean your skin and keep it moisturized throughout your day.

Body Scrub

Due to its richness in minerals and antioxidants, Honey is a great body scrub for your skin. It will open pores removing all kinds of dirt from your body and leaving it moisturized. Honey has natural healing properties which will soothe your skin by repairing cells. It will make your complexion radiant. You can make a DIY body scrub by simply adding coconut oil, lemon juice, and sugar in the same proportion. By scrubbing the mixture, the skin will become smoother and a tone lighter. Incorporate this twice a week in your skincare routine to have flawless skin all the time.

Moisturizer

Honey is a natural and powerful humectant. It will keep the skin moisturized for the longest time. You can increase the effectiveness by adding a tablespoon of coconut oil. Apply it daily to get glowing skin.

Lip Balm

Honey has excellent moisturizing and antibacterial characteristics. It is the best solution for chapped lips and a permanent solution for dry skin. Chemical riched lip balms give a short and temporary solution. Apply Honey to your chapped lips and leave it for 5-10 minutes to get smooth lips.

Mask

If your skin is often dry, try incorporating a honey mask into your skincare routine. Add cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemon juice in the same proportion to make a honey mask. All these ingredients are rich in antioxidants and will help remove all blemishes and increase blood flow in your face. And the best part is that it will leave your skin moisturized and revitalized for the longest time

(The author is Harpreet Singh Gandhi, Managing Director, Zobha Life)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)