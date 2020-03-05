Happy Holi 2020: Follow this pre-to-post skincare guide to enjoy festival of colours at its best

Different shades of colours in the air, Bollywood songs on the go and savories to relish whole day long is what the festival of colours Holi is all about. But along with it can come the fear of dry and dehydrated skin that no one wants. Forget all your worries as we bring you the best beauty tips and by using oil, sunscreen and lip balm, you can keep your body protected against the harmful effects of harsh chemicals. Read on to find out more!

Pre-Holi Skincare Tips:

1. Before you kickstart your festivities, it is crucial to prepare your skin so that the colours and skin do minimum damage to your skin as they are filled with chemicals. The easiest way is to apply either almond, coconut or olive oil on the body as well as the face. These oils will act as a protective layer between your skin and the colours. Not only this, by doing the job of cleaning the colour post-Holi will become easy.

Oil

2. Not just the colour, it is also the harmful ultraviolet radiations of the sun that cause damage and for that, we have a solution-- a gel-based sunscreen. It will get absorbed in the skin easily and unlike the cream-based sunscreen, it will not melt in the sun and will stay for a long time.

Sunscreen

3. The colours can also leave your lips chapped and dry and to prevent that the only option is applying a lot of lip balm.

Lip-balm

Post-Holi Skincare Tips:

1. Before you go to bath and struggle hard to wash off the colour, it is important that you get rid of the dry colour using baby oil or coconut oil for 5-10 minutes through a damp cloth or wet tissue, especially on parts of the body entrenched in colours.

Oil and tissues

2. Avoid using soap or face wash on the skin because they are alkaline in nature, and applying them will only cause its drying. Instead, you can opt for home remedies such as a mix of besan, curd, turmeric, and honey to clean your body and face.

Homemade items

3. Lock the lost moisture from your skin by using a moisturiser. Use it generously to get rid of roughness and make sure your skin stays glowing.

Moisturize your skin well

4. Exfoliation becomes important to remove the chemical-based colour absorbed in the skin. Use a coffee-based de-tan scrub to do the same that will help you restore your original skin tone.

Use coffee-based scrub to exfoliate

5. All the dry and dead skin along with the clogged pores will come out after the use of a glow mask. The mask will restore freshness and nourish your skin.

Use face-masks

Have a happy and safe Holi!

