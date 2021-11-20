Vastu Tips: There won't be any shortage of food in house if you hang picture of THIS colour in kitchen

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OHARA_INTERIORS Vastu Tips: There wont be any shortage of food in house if you hang picture of THIS colour in kitchen

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us about the colour of pictures and paintings we should use in our kitchen. The kitchen is the most important place in the house because it is our Annapurna. White or golden colour should be used in the kitchen of the house. There will never be a shortage of food in the house if you hang a picture of these colors in the kitchen. A pink or yellow color picture should be placed in the house of worship. Apart from this, you can also put a picture in the bathroom. Put a picture of blue or white colour in the bathroom. With this, the members of the house will remain healthy.

Several houses have garages for vehicles. You can put a picture there too. Put a yellow or brown picture in the garage.