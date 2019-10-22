Tuesday, October 22, 2019
     
Vastu Tips: Always choose rectangular or square shaped land for hotels or restaurants. Know why

Acharya Indu Prakash, today talks about the land size and shape for building a hotel or your restaurant.

India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2019 6:47 IST
Representative News Image

Vastu Tips: Always choose rectangular or square shaped land for hotels or restaurants. Know why

Vastu shastra plays an important role during the construction of a new building- be it for your house, office, shops, hotel, restaurant, etc. From the past few days, we’ve been talking about various items that can be helpful and bring peace and prosperity if kept in your home. Today we will talk about a hotel or restaurant. In today’s time, there are numerous hotels in big cities as well as small towns. They too require proper construction that too based on Vastu rules.

If the Vastu Shastra is not kept in mind while creating the two, it can result in a loss in your business which will eventually make your hard work go unnoticed. Firstly, we will talk about choosing the right shape and size of the land on which the construction will take place as it is the first thing that is selected in this process.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is best to choose rectangular or square-shaped land for the construction of the hotel. Also, it should be constructed in such a way that its height is from north-east direction to south-west direction. 

