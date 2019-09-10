Vastu Tips: Know why your bedroom door should not open in South direction

Vastu Tips For Bedroom: The knowledge about the correct guidelines of Vastu Shastra can help in bringing peace and prosperity in your house. The rules are not necessary but should be followed during the construction and arrangement of your house. Yesterday we told you that according to Vastu, the directions in which the bedrooms in your house should be built and today we will give you some more tips related to your bedroom.

As per Vastu Shastra, the door of your bedroom should never open in the South direction. If you are planning to build an attached bathroom or toilet in your room, then the North and West direction is considered appropriate for such constructions. Also, the beam of your roof should never be over your bed.

Further, the Vastu rules state that if you are planning to keep a vault in your bedroom then it should be placed on the western or the southern wall so that it’s door should open towards the northeast direction. There is a belief that if the door of the vault opens towards the south or towards the west direction then there might be a huge loss of money or your money shall not be saved.

