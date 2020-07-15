Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Choosing a land of this shape for home can spoil all your work

Know about the election of land from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra. If you are looking for a land to build a house, then it is very important to know its condition, direction and size while buying land. While the land selected in the right size is beneficial, the wrong choice of land can spoil all your work. Today we will tell you about the land of different shapes.

The land, which is square in shape, is spread like an elephant, is round, bhadrapeeth, ie, whose length-width is equal and the middle part is flat, which is of the same shape as a Shivling, and in which the Kumbh, ie the pot, etc. can be suppressed, such land is extremely It is good. It is said that even the gods find such a land difficult. Flat land is considered auspicious for all.

