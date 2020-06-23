Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Adopt these remedies to increase income flow in the house

In Vastu Shastra, today learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the reasons for which there is a shortage of money even after working hard, or even if there is money, then you do not last long. First of all, if there are always spider webs in the house or shop, then remove them immediately and take care of cleanliness from the beginning. Also, if there are marks on the walls of the house or shop or if its crust has started coming down, get it fixed quickly. It looks bad, but it is also going to invite problems.

If dry leaves are seen on the plants in the home shop, then prune them immediately. Apart from this, it is very inauspicious if there is a bat camp in the house or shop or anywhere nearby. It causes both poverty and disease.

