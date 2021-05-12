Image Source : FREEPIK Solar and Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, time, where to watch | Here's the complete list

This year, i.e. in 2021, there has not been a solar and lunar eclipse yet. This year there will be a total of 4 eclipses. The first eclipse will be a lunar eclipse or the Blood Moon. It will be a full lunar eclipse. Eclipses have a lot of religious and astrological importance as well as scientific significance. According to religious beliefs, the eclipse is not considered auspicious. All types of auspicious actions are forbidden at the time of the eclipse. Today we will tell you when will the lunar and solar eclipse take place this year.

First lunar eclipse of the year on 26 May

The first lunar eclipse of 2021 is going to take place on 26th May. In India, this total lunar eclipse will be seen as a shadow lunar eclipse. It will not be seen throughout India. The full lunar eclipse is called the Blood Moon because of the reddish-orange hue of moon during the eclipse. The term Supermoon simply means a bigger than the average Full Moon.

After this, on November 19, 2021, the second lunar eclipse of the year will take place. This lunar eclipse will also be visible in India.

First solar eclipse of the year on 10 June

The first solar eclipse will occur only a few days after the lunar eclipse. It will take place on June 10. It will be a partial solar eclipse. This eclipse will not be fully visible in India. It will begin at 01:42 pm and will end at 06:41 pm in the country. As per timeanddate.com, the eclipse will be visible in much of Asia, much of Europe, North Africa, West Africa, much of North America, the Arctic, and the Atlantic.

After this, there will be a total solar eclipse on December 4. This solar eclipse will not be visible in India. As per timeanddate.com, the eclipse will be visible in South in Africa, South in Australia, South in South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

What to do at the time of eclipse?

At the time of the eclipse, one should pay more and more attention to God. It is considered auspicious to chant a religious mantra at this time and take the name of God. Since the eclipses are not said to be auspicious according to religious beliefs, several households refrain from cooking or eating food, drinking water or even going outdoors.

What not to do at the time of eclipse?

No food should be consumed at the time of the eclipse. However, this rule does not apply to patients or pregnant women. Also, do not look at the eclipse with naked eyes. Rather use eclipse glasses, microscope and other equipment to watch the eclipse.

Pregnant women should take special care

According to religious beliefs, pregnant women should take special care at the time of the eclipse. Pregnant women should remain indoors at the time of the eclipse. It is believed that going out of the house at the time of the eclipse can have a bad effect on the baby growing in the womb.