Shardiya Navratri 2021: Date, significance, Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEVMAJHA_OFFICIAL Navratri 2021: Date, significance, Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

Navratri is celebrated twice a year and is known to be one of the biggest and important Hindu festivals. Sharadiya Navratri 2021 will begin from October 7 and will continue till October 15. Thursday marks the first day of the nine-day festival, 'Navratri' which is a celebration of the mighty valour of Goddess and all her different avatars. It is particularly celebrated to worship goddess Durga and her nine forms through the nine days. Goddess Durga is hailed as Shakti and celebrated for eliminating Mahishasura. Devotees during these days observe fast and and worship the mighty valour of the nine avatars of maa Durga.

Navratri 2021: Nine forms of Goddess Durga

Day 1: Pratipada: Shailaputri Puja

Day 2: Dwitiya: Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3: Tritiya: Chandraghanta Puja

Day 4: Chaturthi: Kushmanda Puja

Day 5: Panchami: Skandamata Puja

Day 6: Shasthi: Katyani Puja

Day 7: Saptami: Kaalaratri Puja

Day 8: Ashtami: Mahagauri Puja

Day 9: Navami: Siddhidatri Puja

This year, the festival of Vijay Dashami or Dussehra will be celebrated on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Navratri 2021: Shubh Mahurat and Puja Vidhi

Goddess Durga, who is also known as Goddess Kali and Shakti represents female power and emancipation. The most important ritual is Kalash sthapna or ghatasthapna as it marks the beginning of Navratris. The shubh mahurat for Navratri Kalash Sthapana, also known as Ghatasthapana for the Shardiya Navratri 2021 begins at 06:17 AM on October 7 (Thursday) to 07:07 AM. Goddess Shailputri is worshiped on the very first day of Navratri after the kalash sthapana.

For ghatsthapana you need a wide mouth earthen pot, seven grains, kalash, coconut, water, mango or ashoka leaves, red cloth, betel nut, flowers. Do not use steel or plastic kalash. You need a copper, bronze, brass or silver Kalash. A brown coconut with its husk. Some Haldi, Kumkum, Chandan, Water and a few Currency coins etc.

Also Read: Happy Shardiya Navratri 2021: Wishes, SMS, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers for Facebook & WhatsApp