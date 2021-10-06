Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Shardiya Navratri 2021: Wishes, SMS, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers for Facebook & WhatsApp

Happy Shardiya Navratri 2021: India is a country of mixed cultures which is why we celebrate a numbe rof festivals ranging from Holi, Diwali, Dussehra, Eid and Christmas. One amongst those is Navratri which happens to be the longest-running festivals of the Hindus. Devotees during these days observe fast and and worship the mighty valour of the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Namely they are-- Maa Shailputri, Brahmaachaareenee, Chandraghanta, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaayeenee, Kaalraatree, Mahagauri, and Sidhidaatree. The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in the northern region. If you are one of those people whose family members or loved ones stay far away, here are some wishes, SMS, greetings, HD images and wallpapers that you can shared through Facebook & WhatsApp.

Shardiya Navratri 2021: Wishes, and WhatsApp Messages

May Navratri days bright your life with joy and prosperity. As this divine occasion spread happiness and blessings, may your life be covered with colours of success and love. Happy Navratri 2021.

Maa bharti jholi khali!

Maa Ambe vaishno wali!

Maa Sankat harna wali!

Maa Vipda Mitane wali!

Maa ke sabhi bhakto ko Navratri ki Hardik Subh Kamnayen!

Feast and have fun

The dandiya raas has begun

Maa is blessing us through

A very Happy Navratri to you…

Maa Durga will surely bestow her 9 forms of blessings for you and your family: Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power and Commitment. Happy Navratri!

Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Maa Durga brings to our homes each year. Here's celebrating the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura, the demon who spread hatred. Let us celebrate the triumph of the good over the evil — a very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

Navratri ke pavan utsav par aapke ghar Durga ji ka agaman ho, aapke ghar mein sukh aur samruddhi ka vaas ho, yehi humari manokamna hai.

Shardiya Navratri 2021: Images & Quotes

