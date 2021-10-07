Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Navratri 2021 Day 1: Know why Goddess Shailputri is worshipped today; her Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Aarti

Happy Navratri 2021! The celebration of the nine-day festival of the Hindus have begun. Today marks the day of Goddess Shailputri, the first avatar of Goddess Durga. With Trishul in her right hand a lotus in her left hand, she governs the moon who is the owner of fortune. This is the reason why worshipping this Goddess brings good luck and fortune. Her name is formed by an amalgamation of two words- 'Shail' which means mountains and 'Putri' which means daughter. Also known as Hemavati, Shailputri took birth as the daughter of the Himalaya after the self-immolation of Goddess Sati. This is why she came to known as Shailputri. Devotees observe fast on this day in order to impress her and incase you are doing the same, check out Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Aarti here.

Navratri 2021 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Pooja Vidhi

The first day of Navratri begins with Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana and the worship of Goddess Shailputri who give you wealth, health, luck and prosperity. In order to worship her, place an idol or a photo of the Goddess and light a diya of ghee along with mango leaves and coconut over the Kalash. Light the diya and while chanting the mantra, offer a garland made of white flowers to the Devi. You can make kheer or any white coloured food item to please her. Complete the puja vidhi with Maa Shailputri's aarti.

ALSO READ: Happy Shardiya Navratri 2021: Wishes, SMS, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers for Facebook & WhatsApp

Navratri 2021 Day 1 Shubh Muhurat

The shubh muhurat for Ghatasthapana on October 7, is from 06:17 am to 07:07 am, as per Drikpanchang. The Abhijit Muhurat will begin from 11:45 am and will remain till 12:32 pm.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PURE_SANATNI Goddess Shailputri

Navratri 2021 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Aarti

शैलपुत्री माँ बैल असवार। करें देवता जय जय कार॥

शिव-शंकर की प्रिय भवानी। तेरी महिमा किसी ने न जानी॥

पार्वती तू उमा कहलावें। जो तुझे सुमिरे सो सुख पावें॥

रिद्धि सिद्धि परवान करें तू। दया करें धनवान करें तू॥

सोमवार को शिव संग प्यारी। आरती जिसने तेरी उतारी॥

उसकी सगरी आस पुजा दो। सगरे दुःख तकलीफ मिटा दो॥

घी का सुन्दर दीप जला के। गोला गरी का भोग लगा के॥

श्रद्धा भाव से मन्त्र जपायें। प्रेम सहित फिर शीश झुकायें॥

जय गिरराज किशोरी अम्बे। शिव मुख चन्द्र चकोरी अम्बे॥

मनोकामना पूर्ण कर दो। चमन सदा सुख सम्पत्ति भर दो॥

also read: Shardiya Navratri 2021: Nine avatars of Goddess Durga to be worshipped each day

Navratri 2021 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Mantra

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥ (Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥)

Navratri 2021 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Stuti

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ शैलपुत्री रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥ (Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita। Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥)

also read: Shardiya Navratri 2021: Date, significance, Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana shubh muhurat, puja vidhi