Lunar Eclipse 2020: Timings to precautions, here's everything you need to know about last Chandra Grahan

Lunar Eclipse November 2020: The last lunar eclipse of the year 2020 is going to happen on the last day of November, ie 30th November. This lunar eclipse will be a penumbral one and will fall on the auspicious event of Kartik Purnima. For the unversed, a lunar eclipse happens when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow. This astronomical event, occurring miles away in the solar system, will have an impact on everyone's life. This is the fourth lunar eclipse to occur in the year 2020. Know the sutak period of lunar eclipse, religious beliefs, timings and its effects here.

Lunar Eclipse November 2020: Time

The last unar eclipse will take place tomorrow for a duration of more than four hours. The penumbral lunar eclipse will begin from 1.04 pm till .22 pm. 3.13 pm will be counted as the peak of the eclipse.

Effects of lunar eclipse November 2020:

According to astrologers, this last lunar eclipse of the year will fall in Taurus and Rohini constellation. With this, this eclipse will have an effect on all zodiac signs.

Sutak period during lunar eclipse November 2020:

This time the lunar eclipse is just penumbral. Due to this reason, the eutectic period of this eclipse will also not be valid.

Where will lunar eclipse November 2020 be visible?

The last chandra grahan will not be visible in India but will be clearly observed in Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific and Atlantic.

Lunar Eclipse November 2020: Precautions for pregnant ladies