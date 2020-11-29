Lunar Eclipse 2020: Timings to precautions, here's everything you need to know about last Chandra Grahan

Lunar Eclipse November 2020: The last lunar eclipse of the year 2020 is going to happen on the last day of November, ie 30th November. This lunar eclipse will be a penumbral one and will fall on the auspicious event of Kartik Purnima. For the unversed, a lunar eclipse happens when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow. This astronomical event, occurring miles away in the solar system, will have an impact on everyone's life. This is the fourth lunar eclipse to occur in the year 2020. Know the sutak period of lunar eclipse, religious beliefs, timings and its effects here.
Lunar Eclipse November 2020: Time
The last unar eclipse will take place tomorrow for a duration of more than four hours. The penumbral lunar eclipse will begin from 1.04 pm till .22 pm. 3.13 pm will be counted as the peak of the eclipse.
Effects of lunar eclipse November 2020:
According to astrologers, this last lunar eclipse of the year will fall in Taurus and Rohini constellation. With this, this eclipse will have an effect on all zodiac signs.
Sutak period during lunar eclipse November 2020:
This time the lunar eclipse is just penumbral. Due to this reason, the eutectic period of this eclipse will also not be valid.
Where will lunar eclipse November 2020 be visible?
The last chandra grahan will not be visible in India but will be clearly observed in Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific and Atlantic.
Lunar Eclipse November 2020: Precautions for pregnant ladies
- Pregnant women should take special care of themselves during this period. They should not do any kind of work.
- Other people, along with pregnant women, should not put thread in the needle.
- Pregnant women should not go out of the house, because the eclipse light is not right for the child's health.
- At the time of eclipse, nothing should be cut, peeled, peeled, or battered.
- During the eclipse, there is a lot of negativity spreading around the house, so all the water in the house, in milk and in curd should be washed with Basil leaf and after the eclipse is over, the same should be thrown away.
- During this time the temple of God should also be covered in the house. Worship should be done.
- Bathing should also be done during sutak and when eclipse is removed, it is necessary to bathe.
- No work related to kitchen should be done at the time of eclipse. Also, avoid eating anything.