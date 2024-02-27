Tuesday, February 27, 2024
     
  Congress wins 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka, BJP secures one after cross-voting

Congress wins 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka, BJP secures one after cross-voting

Congress won 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka while BJP secured one after cross-voting on Tuesday.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2024 19:08 IST
Congress wins 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka
Image Source : PTI Congress wins 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka

Congress won 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka while BJP secured one after cross-voting on Tuesday. Congress candidates Ajay Maken, GC Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain won the Rajya Sabha polls in Karnataka after securing 47, 46 and 46 votes respectively. Meanwhile, BJP's Narayana Bhandage won a seat in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Five candidates were in the fray for the four seats in the elections, including JD(S) contestant D Kupendra Reddy. The elections were marred by cross-voting. While one of the BJP MLAs, S T Somashekar, voted for the Congress's Maken, the other, A Shivaram Hebbar, abstained.

Further details are awaited. 

