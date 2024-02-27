Rajya Sabha Election 2024: BJP's ST Somashekhar cross-votes for Congress in Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and BJP's MLA ST Somashekar.

In a surprising turn of events, MLA ST Somashekar from Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cross-voted during the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday, February 27. ST Somashekar, who secured victory in Yeshwanthapura with a significant margin of over 10,000 votes in the previous assembly elections, shocked his party by casting his vote in favor of the Congress.

Official statement from BJP chief whip

In response to rumours of cross-voting, BJP Chief Whip in the Karnataka Assembly, Doddanagouda G Patil, confirmed, "It is confirmed that ST Somashekar has cross-voted. We are discussing what can be done and what action to be taken."