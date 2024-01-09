Tuesday, January 09, 2024
     
Lokayukta sleuths in Karnataka raid six government officials in disproportionate assets case

The raids carried out were at about 30 locations related to allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Bengaluru Updated on: January 09, 2024 11:42 IST
Lokayukta, Lokayukta raid, Karnataka
Image Source : X REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Bengaluru: Lokayukta sleuths conducted raids on six government officials at approximately 30 locations on Tuesday. The raids were  in connection with accumulating assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, Lokayukta sources said.

The Lokayukta conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to government officials, including a Panchayat officer, an official at the Karnataka Infrastructure Development Corporation, and a joint director in the Town Planning department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. 

The raids conducted by the Lokayukta covered multiple locations in Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Mandya, and Ramanagara, targeting the offices, residences, and other premises of the government officials under investigation.

The Lokayukta officials have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the government officials who were subjected to the raids. The investigations and raids are ongoing.

 

