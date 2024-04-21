Sunday, April 21, 2024
     
Congress files complaint with EC against BJP's Mysore-Kodagu candidate over alleged involvement in bribery

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer on Saturday, the KPCC alleged that Wadiyar has engaged in actions that egregiously contravene the MCC, posing a severe threat to the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Bengaluru Updated on: April 21, 2024 14:43 IST
Representational pic
Image Source : X Representational pic

The Karnataka Congress lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. The saffron party alleged that the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency candidate was involved in bribery in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

"Wadiyar has orchestrated a meeting with several influential personalities on social media platforms, with the explicit purpose of soliciting their support and influence for his electoral campaign. During this meeting, which was clandestinely conducted, Wadiyar made egregious attempts to sway these influencers by offering them materialistic inducements, including personalised notebooks, pens, chocolates, sarees, and sweets," the Congress alleged in a letter to the EC.

The letter stated that the most alarming aspect of this meeting was the "brazen distribution" of substantial amounts of money to these influencers in exchange for their unequivocal support and promotion of his candidacy.

"This reprehensible act of distributing money to sway influencers not only violates the fundamental principles of free and fair elections but also constitutes a grave offense under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and that of the Indian Penal Code," the letter alleged.

KPCC has urged the poll body to initiate a thorough and impartial investigation into this matter and take stringent action against those found guilty of violating the MCC and relevant electoral laws to ensure that the electoral process remains free, fair, and untainted by corrupt practices.

