Karnataka: Three dead after speeding car rams into bike near Turuvekere

Karnataka road accident: The three hailing from Tiptur were returning from Adi Chunchanagiri Math when the accident occurred on Saturday night.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Tumakuru (Karnataka) Updated on: January 07, 2024 9:23 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka: Three dead after speeding car rams into bike near Turuvekere

Karnataka road accident: A speeding car rammed into a motorcycle, leaving three people dead near Turuvekere in the district, police said today (January 7). The three hailing from Tiptur were returning from Adi Chunchanagiri Math when the accident occurred on Saturday night.

While Anil Kumar and Narasimha Murthy, both 21-year-old, died on the spot, Kavya (19) succumbed to injuries in a hospital, police added.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

