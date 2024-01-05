Karnataka: Srikanth Pujari granted bail by Hubballi Court in 1992 violence case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Karnataka right-wing activist Srikanth Pujari

The Hubballi High Court on Friday granted bail to right-wing activist Srikanth Pujari, who was accused in riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

The Bhartiya Janta Party announced a statewide protest against the arrest of Pujari alleging that the ruling Congress was 'anti-Hindu'.

Pujari's lawyer Sanjeev Badasaka said, "If the Court passes an order in our favour then he may be released tomorrow evening...The matter has been posted for bail orders...Today by 2 pm, the Court will release an order."

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka, R Ashok alleged that the reason behind the arrest of the Hindu activist is the scheduled grand consecration of Ram Mandir on January 22.

"Congress party arrested a 'Karsevak' because the Ram Temple is going to be inaugurated this month, to create fear among the people of Karnataka.. BK Hariprasad has already given a statement of a 'Godhra-like' incident re-entry in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah went one step ahead and arrested a 'Karasevak', he said.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Tuesday accused the Congress-led state government of being "anti-Hindu".

