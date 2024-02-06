'Hard to find any logic': Karnataka Minister writes to Centre on extending Bengaluru-Kannur train to Kozhikode

Follow us on Image Source : X/@INCKARNATAKA Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, who is also the district in-charge minister for Dakshina Kannada, has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to reconsider the decision to extend the Bengaluru-Kannur express train service up to Kozhikode in Kerala, saying that the decision is adversely affecting thousands of commuters of the said train.

The Railway Ministry has recently given the green signal for extending the Bengaluru-Kannur Express (train no. 16511/12) up to Kozhikode.

"Attention is drawn to the Railway Ministry's decision dated 23.01.2024 to extend train Nos 16511 and 16512 between Bengaluru and Kannur, Kerala to Kozhikode. Since this decision is adversely affecting thousands of commuters of the said train, the following may kindly be perused," Rao said in the letter.

Rao express concerns

In a letter to the Railway Minister, Rao expressed concerns regarding the decision, stating that extending services would create additional demand, potentially leading to a shortage of berths for passengers from Mangalore. He further said that the decision appeared illogical and seemed to be announced with undisclosed motives.

"Train Nos. 16511 and 16512 is the only train service between Bangalore and Kannur via Mangalore. This is an overnight express train, which is highly demanded and always runs full. By extending the train to another destination about one and a half hours away, additional demand for the same number of seats is being created. It is hard to find any logic in extending a train service that always runs full between two stations," he added.

'Availability of reserved berths will be reduced'

He further said that due to this extension, the availability of reserved berths will be drastically reduced in the train, as the unreserved coaches will be occupied by passengers between Kannur and Kozhikode.

Rao said that three stations, Thalassery, Vadakara, and Quilandi, are to be added between Kannur and Kozhikode, which will increase demand at all stations other than Kozhikode. "Due to this extension, the availability of reserved berths will be drastically reduced in Train No. 16512, as the unreserved coaches will be occupied by passengers between Kannur and Kozhikode," he said.

He said that Kozhikode is currently well-served by train connectivity. "Train No. 16526/527 connects Kozhikode to Bangalore every day, while train No. 16566/567 connects Kozhikode to Bangalore weekly via Shoranur, Palakkad, and Coimbatore. The demand for these trains is high and they run continuously from Kerala. As a result, any remaining passengers from these trains will switch to 16511, making it impossible for Karnataka coastal passengers to get seats," Gundurao said.

"Under the circumstances, kindly reconsider the decision to extend train Nos. 16511 and 16512 between Bengaluru and Kannur to Kozhikode, and the train services may be retained as before. This may kindly be treated as a request from the Government of Karnataka, as well as thousands of people from coastal Karnataka," he concluded the letter.

(With ANI inputs)