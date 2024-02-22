Govt to form high-level committee to decide on lifting ban on eucalyptus plantation, says Karnataka Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will constitute a high-level committee to decide whether to lift the ban on the Eucalyptus plantation or look for alternative ways to facilitate the revival of the Mysore Paper Mill (MPM) in Bhadravati industrial city in Shivamogga, said Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil.

According to an official statement released on Thursday, a decision was made during a meeting held on Wednesday to discuss the revival of MPM. The meeting, chaired by Patil at the Vidhansouda office, was attended by Forest Minister Ishwara Khandre and Bhadravati MLA Sangamesh.

Khandre announced that the forest department would establish an expert committee today, tasked with submitting a detailed report within a month.

20,005 hectares land given to Bhadravati Paper Factory

Speaking after the meeting, Patil explained, "A total of 20,005 hectares of forest land has been given to Bhadravati Paper Factory in 2020 on a lease for 40 years, for growing eucalyptus. However, forest land cannot be granted without the central government's permission. On the other hand, the factory cannot run without getting the required raw material. This catch situation needs to be resolved".

The operation of MPM requires 10 lakh tonnes of raw material annually, but presently, only two lakh tonnes are accessible from the allocated land. As eucalyptus plantation is prohibited in the state, this limitation has compelled stakeholders to seek alternative solutions for reviving the factory, he explained.

The government is considering allowing eucalyptus plantations in the surrounding districts of Shivamogga as well and the proposed committee will take a call on this, Patil added.

(With PTI inputs)

