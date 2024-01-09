Follow us on Image Source : X Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot tests positive for COVID-19 and he is quarantined at his residence, said the officials on Tuesday.

"Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka has been tested positive for Corona. He is being continuously monitored and his health is stable. Presently, he is being quarantined at his residence. The scheduled programmes/appointments stand cancelled till further intimation," a press release read.

Active Covid cases in country recorded at 3,919

Meanwhile, India has logged 475 new cases of Covid, while the number of active cases of the infection stood at 3,919, the health ministry said on Tuesday. Six deaths -- three from Karnataka, two from Chhattisgarh and one from Assam -- have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023 but cases began to increase after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

After December 5, 841 new cases were reported on December 31, 2023 which was 0.2 per cent of the peak cases reported in May 2021, official sources said. Of the total active cases, a large majority of these (around 92 per cent) are recovering under home isolation.

"The currently available data suggests that the JN.1 variant is neither leading to an exponential rise in the new cases nor a surge in the hospitalisation and mortality," the sources stated.

At its peak, 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021. Since the pandemic began in early 2020, more than 4.5 crore people have got infected and over 5.3 lakh have died since then across the country. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website. According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.