Karnataka government partners with 'Truecaller' to boost cyber safety awareness in state

The Karnataka government on Monday formalised a partnership by signing a 'Letter of Intent' with Truecaller, the caller ID and spam-blocking app. The collaboration aims to bolster awareness of cyber safety and advocate for secure digital communication across the state.

A statement from the minister's office outlined that Truecaller would undertake a range of initiatives designed to enhance online safety awareness. These efforts will include practical tips to prevent citizens from becoming victims of scams, empowering them to protect their personal information and promoting responsible usage of digital communication tools, the statement added.

What did Karnataka IT minister say?

Speaking at the signing of the MoU, IT Minister Priyank Kharge said this partnership underscores the Government of Karnataka’s commitment to prioritising the safety of our citizens in the digital ecosystem. Cybercrimes and fraud in digital communication are growing at a rapid pace with advancing technology, which exposes vulnerable citizens to high risk, he said.

“The government is taking proactive steps to raise awareness and promote safety in digital communications. Bengaluru is synonymous with innovation and is recognised as a thriving tech hub. We take pride in adopting a collaborative approach to enhancing citizens' online safety here,” Kharge added.

Truecaller MD's statement

Speaking about the initiative, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and MD Truecaller India, said " At Truecaller, we are consistently working towards improving fraud prevention and are confident that this collaboration will assist citizens of Karnataka in staying one step ahead of fraudsters."

