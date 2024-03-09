Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram cafe reopens amid tight security eight days after blast | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rameshwaram cafe reopens

Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram cafe reopened on Saturday (March 9) morning amid tight checking of the customers, eight days after the blast that injured several people, the perpetrator of which is yet to be held. The explosion rocked the cafe on March 1 during the busy lunch hour in the city’s Whitefield area which left nine people injured. The bomber was seen wearing a cap, black pants, and black shoes in the CCTV footage which also showed him keeping a bag in the cafe minutes before the blast.

The owner of the cafe had said yesterday that the outlet would be operational from Saturday and all precautionary measures have been taken to ensure security of the outlet.

What did the owner of the Rameshwaram cafe say?

"We are re-opening the cafe tomorrow. We start our day with the national anthem. It is our mantra. We have given all CCTV footage and information. We are cooperating with them. We are very thankful to the government for helping us reopen the cafe so soon. NIA will soon bring the culprit before us. We have taken all precautions before reopening," Raghavendra Rao, the owner of Rameshwaram Cafe said on Friday.

"The government and police have guided us on where to install more CCTVs. We will appoint one person just to keep a watch on the premises," he added.

MHA hands over probe to NIA

The Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the probe of the blast from the Bengaluru Police to the NIA which re-registered the case and started an investigation. The agency released the picture of the suspect and also video of him boarding a bus after the blast.

The case was handed over to the NIA last week following the visit of an NIA team to the blast site.

The NIA earlier announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for information about the bomber in connection with the blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe.

Bengaluru Police had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe.

(With ANI inputs)

