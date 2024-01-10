Karnataka petrol pumps to display fuel prices in Kannada from today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Bengaluru: Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that from January 10 fuel prices at the petrol outlets in Karnataka will also be displayed in Kannada language. He said this statement while addressing a press conference as part of the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

The Petroleum Minister further said that currently, the petrol prices at fuel outlets are only displayed in English and Hindi, however, in response to a request, it has been decided to also provide the prices in Kannada. "There was a demand that it (prices of fuel) be displayed in Kannada and I immediately announced that it will be available in Kannada from January 10 onwards. I have told my colleagues to notify the oil companies that they should have the prices indicated in Kannda," he added.

Karnataka cabinet nod to ordinance making 60% Kannada mandatory

Earlier on January 5, the Karnataka cabinet gave its nod to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) ordinance. As a result, commercial establishments, industries, hospitals, institutions, and organizations are now required to include 60 per cent Kannada language on their signboards and nameplates.

The ordinance was passed after commercial establishments were vandalised by activists of the Kannada Rakshana Vedike demanding that 60 per cent of name boards in commercial establishments be in Kannada, which escalated into the destruction of boards that were in English.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Siddaramaiah accuses Centre of rejecting Karnataka's tableau for R-Day Parade, terms it insult to Kannadigas

Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah promises to bring ordinance to have 60% Kannada on signboards, nameplates