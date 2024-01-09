Siddaramaiah accuses Centre of rejecting Karnataka's tableau for R-Day Parade, terms it insult to Kannadigas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleges that the Central government has rejected all proposals sent by his government to include the state's tableau at this year's Republic Day Parade.

"The Central government has insulted the seven crore Kannadigas by denying the opportunity for the state's tableau at the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26. Karnataka faced a similar situation even last year as our state’s tableau was initially rejected. They later permitted keeping Karnataka elections in mind. This time, the central government has again continued its trend of insulting Kannadigas," the CM posted on X.

He said several tableau proposals were sent from Karnataka, but unfortunately, the Central Government has rejected all these proposals.

"We had conceptualised the tableau of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar to depict his immense contributions to democracy and the development of our state. We had also sent proposals to depict the contributions of Kittur Rani Chennamma and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda too along with the proposals to showcase Karnataka’s rich nature and Brand Bengaluru However, the Central Committee rejected our request, depriving us of the opportunity to introduce the nation to our state's immense achievements and exemplary figures," he added.

Siddaramaiah said the fact that the Congress government is in power in the state seems to be a concerning factor to the BJP-led Central government.

"From devolution of tax to the injustice in drought relief, to the sale of banks, ports, and airports built by Kannadigas, the Central government is constantly attacking Kannadigas with political malice. Now, by denying the state the opportunity in the tableau presentation, it has attacked our identity again," he added.

It is unfortunate that the BJP MPs from Karnataka are not questioning this injustice, the CM highlighted.

They (Karnataka BJP leaders) have become puppets of Narendra Modi, to whom are they loyal? Kannadigas or Narendra Modi? he questioned.

"Kannadigas are already enraged by the continuous injustice from the Central government towards Kannada and Karnataka. The Central Government should not test their patience. It is not too late yet, the Central Government should immediately correct its mistake and rectify the injustice done to Karnataka by allowing us to participate in the tableau presentation at the prestigious Republic Day parade," he added.

Earlier, similar accusations were made by the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab.

