Congress MP demands 'separate country for south India', alleges injustice in funds allocation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress MP DK Suresh

Congress MP and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh is in the middle of a controversy after his "separate country for South India" remark after yesterday's budget announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when he alleged that funds from South India are being diverted to North India.

The Congress MP alleged that taxes collected from south were being distributed to north India due to which south India was not getting its due share.

He further said that south India will be forced to raise demand for a separate country if this injustice was not rectified.

The BJP lashed out at the Congress MP and targeted Rahul Gandhi who is holding Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"On one hand Rahul Gandhi is carrying out Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and on the other hand MP and KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh calls for Bharat Todo. This is the same mind set of Congress which led to partition," Karnataka LoP R. Ashoka said.

He also asked the senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh that if an elected MP who has taken an oath to protect the sovereignty and integrity but India calls for dividing India isn't it a violation of his oath?

"Congress President Kharge, isn't this an insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution?" he said.

"On one hand Rahul Gandhi is carrying out Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and on the other hand MP and KPCC Chief D.K. Shivakumar's brother D.K. Suresh calls for Bharat Todo. This is the same mind set of Congress which led to partition," Karnataka LoP R. Ashoka said.

He also asked the senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh that if an elected MP who has taken an oath to protect the sovereignty and integrity but India calls for dividing India isn't it a violation of his oath?

"Congress President Kharge, isn't this an insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution?" he said.

DK Shivakumar said Suresh only spoke about the public perception, even as the BJP lashed out at the Lok Sabha member.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said "separate nationhood to south India cannot be asked for. The sovereignty should prevail." However, he said "injustice" was happening vis-a-vis tax devolution.

Suresh, who represents the Bangalore Rural seat, claimed the taxes collected from southern states were being distributed to North India. Further, Hindi was being 'imposed' on South India in every aspect.

Responding to Sitharaman's budget, Suresh told reporters in New Delhi that it will be enough if the Centre gave Karnataka its share of money.

"Our demand is that we must get our share of GST, Customs from our state and direct taxes. We have been witnessing a lot of injustice to South India... we are seeing our share of money being distributed in North India."

He alleged injustice has been meted out to South India in all aspects.

"If we do not condemn it today, then in the coming days a necessity will arise to put forth a proposal for a separate nation (for the south)" Suresh said.

ALSO READ | Karnataka: BJP slams Congress MP DK Suresh for 'South India separate nation demand' remarks