Congress names 7 candidates from Karnataka, fields Kannada actor Shivarajkumar's wife Geeta from Shivamogga

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress on Friday released its first list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024. In its first list, the party majorly named candidates for southern seats including Rahul Gandhi, who has been fielded from Kerala's Wayanad.

The 'Grand Old Party' has named seven candidates from Karnataka, including on two VIP seats.

From Bengaluru Rural, Congress has fielded MP DK Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Geeta Shivarajkumar from Shivamogga seat.

Ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's elder son BY Raghavendra is the sitting MP in Shivamogga.

Geeta Shivarajkumar is the wife of Kannada film superstar Shivarajkumar. His father Dr Rajkumar was a legend of Kannada film industry and had a huge fan following.

People of Karnataka also have respect for his late younger brother Puneet Rajkumar.

In fact, Karnataka state president wanted Shivarajkumar to contest the elections but he asked the party to give ticket to his wife.

Apart from Karnataka, the Congress named four candidates from Telangana including former Union Minister Balram Naik (Mahabubabad).

The grand old party has fielded Suresh Kumar Shetkar (Zaheerabad), C Vamshi Chand Reddy (Mahabubnagar) and Raghuveer Kunduru (Nalgonda).

Naik served as Union Minister of State between 2009 and 2013 under the UPA-II government. Shetkar was a Lok Sabha member from Zaheerabad from 2009 to 2014, while Reddy is a former MLA.

