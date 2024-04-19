Karnataka: Jilted lover stabs Congress corporator’s daughter inside college campus

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Congress Corporator's daughter stabbed to death in Karnataka

A 23-year-old was stabbed to death by her former classmate inside her college campus in Karnataka's Hubballi on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Neha, 23, was the daughter of Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath and was studying MCA at BVB College in Hubbali.

Narrating about the incident, the police said the incident happened on Thursday, and the accused, identified as Fayaz, 23, an MCA dropout, has already been arrested. The police said that both Neha and Fayaz were batchmates during their BCA course and were known to each other.

While a case of murder has already been registered and the investigation is underway, police, elaborating on the details of the crime, said Fayaz went inside the college campus with a knife and stabbed Neha five-six times as she allegedly rejected his proposal.

"During interrogation, he (Fayaz) claimed that the two of them had been in a relationship and that she had suddenly started avoiding him. It needs to be corroborated and verified, but he was arrested immediately," a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, Neha's father, Hiremath, speaking about the incident, said stringent punishment should be given to the accused, as only then will his daughter's soul rest in peace. Hiremath demanded hanging for the accused.

"He (the accused) was an old student, and he had proposed to my daughter, but she rejected his proposal. She did not like him, and she usually stayed away from all this. She refused him, saying they both belonged to different castes and that she did not wish to have any relationship with him. Out of anger, he stabbed my daughter," he told PTI videos.



Karnataka CM extends condolences

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the incident and offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

In a social media post, Karnataka CM said, "Hubli The killing of Neha Hiremath, daughter of Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress member of Dharwad Municipal Corporation, is condemnable. My condolences to the family of the deceased young lady. An accused has already been arrested in connection with the incident, and I have instructed the Director General of Police to conduct a strict investigation and take action to ensure maximum punishment for the accused. In connection with the incident, no one should get agitated, take the law into his own hands, or attempt to disturb the peace of society.

It is our duty to get justice for the death of the young woman; in this regard, the police department will work hard."



