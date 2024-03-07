Bengaluru water crisis: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya warns of protests if issue persists, offers 7-point suggestions

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya.

Bengaluru water crisis: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya issued a stern warning to carry out protests outside Vidhana Soudha if the Congress-led government in Karnataka fails to swiftly address the drinking water crisis gripping Bengaluru.

Following a discussion with Ram Prasath Manohar, the chairman of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Surya emphasized that BJP leaders in the state would lead demonstrations at Vidhana Soudha if the water issue is not resolved within a week.

Tejasvi Surya issues statement

"The government, despite being aware of having to face this situation, failed to take up precautionary measures. As a result of this negligence, today, the people of Bengaluru are facing this tough water crisis," he said in a statement. "This shows the sheer neglect of the decision makers and their irresponsibility towards Bengaluru. In the event that these measures are not taken up within one week, the BJP will lead protests in front of Vidhana Soudha demanding the government to respond to the pressing needs of the people," Surya added.

Hitting out at the Siddaramaiah administration for its purportedly "unscientific" approach in tackling the matter, Tejasvi Surya took to 'X' to offer his recommendations to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for promptly resolving the issue.

Here are Surya's suggestions:

Bulk users such as industrial units and construction activities, treated water must be provided for non-potable uses.

Drinking water must be redistributed to places where there is stress.

About 1,300 MLD of available treated water must be diverted towards lakes for recharging aquifers.

Geologists must be consulted on locations where new borewells can be dug up.

On a war footing, redrill/flush existing borewells which have witnessed reduced yields in the last few months.

Existing contractual water tanker supply system must not be disrupted. Water distribution must be done by efficiently managing other water tankers.

Cauvery Stage-5 must be completed at the earliest through which water availability at the proposed regions can be addressed.

Deputy CM Shivakumar issues statement for water tanker owners

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has warned the water tanker owners in the state that the government would seize their tankers if they do not register with the authorities before the deadline of March 7. Addressing a press conference at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office, on the looming water crisis in Bengaluru, he said, "Of the total 3,500 water tankers in Bengaluru city, only 10%, that is 219 tankers, have registered with the authorities. The government will seize them if they don't register before the deadline."

Shivakumar further said that the government had decided to open BBMP helplines and ward-wise grievance centres to address complaints regarding water shortage in the city. A war room has been set up to monitor the situation in real-time.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru water crisis: 'Borewell at my house dried up', says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar