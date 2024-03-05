UPSSSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2024: 3,446 vacancies notified, apply online from May 1

Follow us on Image Source : UPSSSC Upsssc technical assistant recruitment 2024 notification PDF out

UPSSSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant. According to the notification, a total of 3,446 vacancies have been notified for the post of Agriculture Technical Assistant- AGTA (Pravidhik Sahayak) Group-C posts. The registration process for the said recruitment will start on May 1 and conclude on May 31. However, the payment window will remain open till June 6. The candidates will be able to submit their applications at the website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in.

Who is eligible?

Educational Qualification: Candidates willing to apply for the said recruitment should hold a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture / Horticulture / Forestry OR BTech in Agriculture Engineering. Also, the candidate should have a UPSSSC PET 2023 scorecard.

Age Limit: The candidates applying for the aforementioned posts must fall within the age group of 21 to 40 years as of July, 1, 2024. However, the UPSSSC will offer upper age limit relaxations to candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Selection Criteria

The candidate will be selected based on their performance in a three-stage selection process including written exam/document verification followed by the medical exam.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will get a salary in the pay scale of Rs. 5200- 20200/- (Grade Pay 2400/-) OR Level-4 Pay Matrix (Rs. 25500- 81100/-).

How to apply?

Visit the official website, upssc.gov.in

Click on the 'UPSSSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2024 online applications' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to register yourself first

After successful registration, fill out the application form carefully

Upload all required documents, pay the application fee and submit the application form

Take a printout of the UPSSSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2024 application form for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 25. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF pasted below for more details.

Download UPSSSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2024 Recruitment Notification PDF