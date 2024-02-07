UPSC CMS Result 2022 reserve list released on upsc.gov.in, check roll number-wise and name-wise PDF

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CMS Result 2022 reserve list is available on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CMSE 2022 reserve list: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded a reserve list for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022. The candidates who appeared in the UPSC CMS 2022 can check the reserve list from the official website.

The result of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 was uploaded on June 2, 2023. According to the result, 629 candidates were recommended for the appointment. Now, the commission has released a reserved list to fill up the remaining posts based on CMSE 2022.

The official notice reads, 'Now, as per requisition placed by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Commission hereby recommends 30 candidates, which includes, 27 Other Backward Classes, 01 Scheduled Caste and 02 Scheduled Tribe Sections, to fill up the remaining posts based on Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022.'

UPSC CMSE 2022 reserve list includes the roll number and name-wise results of thirty candidates. The candidates can check their roll numbers and names on the official website. The easy steps to download the reserve list are given below.

How to download UPSC CMSE 2022 reserve list?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC CMSE 2022 reserve list' under the What's new section

A list will appear on the screen containing the roll number-wise and name-wise results

Check and download UPSC CMSE 2022 reserve list for future reference

The offer of appointment of 17 candidates has been kept provisional. The commission will not issue the appointment letter to these candidates till the commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid for six months from the date of the declaration of the reserve list. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.