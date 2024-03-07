UPSC Civil Services 2024 correction window open today at upsc.gov.in, here's what to edit

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UPSC Civil Services 2024 correction window open today

UPSC Civil Services 2024 correction window: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the correction window to modify the entries including photograph/signature made by the applicant in their CS (P)/IFoS (P) Exam 2024. All those who wish to rectify errors in their application can do so before March 13. No errors can be rectified after the due date.

To make changes to the application form, the candidates are required to visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in, and log in using their registration ID and password. They can select the particulars in the application form they wish to change and submit the revised application form.

The official notice reads, 'In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile during this period, then he/she should log in to the OTR platform and do the needful accordingly. In other words, no change in the OTR profile can be made by visiting the window for Modification in the application form. Candidates are only allowed to make changes once in a lifetime in the OTR facility. This service can be availed within 14 days from the date of filling out the OTR form.

It should be noted that no candidate will be allowed to withdraw their applications after the submission of the same.

Here's what to edit in the application form?

Candidates can edit their educational details such as academic qualifications and obtained marks, examination centre preferences, and upload required documents like photographs and signatures meeting specified size and format requirements. Candidates are advised to carefully edit their application form before submitting it to avoid any error that could lead to disqualification.

This year, the UPSC has notified 1,056 vacancies for the civil services exam. The civil services preliminary exxam will be conducted on May 26 while the main exam will occur on September 20.

