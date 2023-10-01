Sunday, October 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 soon at upsc.gov.in, marking scheme explained

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 soon at upsc.gov.in, marking scheme explained

Candidates can UPSC CDS 2 result through the official website. Marking scheme, steps to check result is provided here.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: October 01, 2023 15:40 IST
UPSC CDS 2 marking scheme, UPSC CDS 2 result
Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CDS 2 marking scheme explained

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon declare the results for Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 2023 exam. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CDS 2 exam will be able to check their results through the official website-- upsc.gov.in, once the scorecard is released.

Aspirants will have to key in their email ID and password to access and download the UPSC CDS 2 result 2023. The Combined Defence Services 2 exam was held on September 3, at over 75 exam centers across the country. As per the reports, over five lakh candidates have been appeared in the exam to fill a total of 349 vacancies.

How to Download UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023

Candidates can check the UPSC CDS 2 result by following the steps provided below.

  • Visit the official website-- upsc.gov.in
  • Go to the 'What's New' section on the homepage
  • Click on the link that says, 'UPSC CDS 2 result'
  • On the next window select the result link
  • The merit list PDF will appear on the screen  
  • Search for your roll number/name in the PDF using Ctrl + F 
  • Download the result and save it for future reference.

ALSO READ | UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link

ALSO READ | UPSC CAPF AC Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023: Marking Scheme

Section Marks
English Language 0.83 marks will be awarded for each correct answer

0.27 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer
General Knowledge 0.83 marks will be awarded for each correct answer
0.27 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer
Elementary Mathematics 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer
0.33 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer
SSB Interview Marks For IMA, INA, and AFA, the CDS SSB interview carries 300 marks, and for OTA, 200 marks.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News