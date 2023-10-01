UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 soon at upsc.gov.in, marking scheme explained

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon declare the results for Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 2023 exam. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CDS 2 exam will be able to check their results through the official website-- upsc.gov.in, once the scorecard is released.
Aspirants will have to key in their email ID and password to access and download the UPSC CDS 2 result 2023. The Combined Defence Services 2 exam was held on September 3, at over 75 exam centers across the country. As per the reports, over five lakh candidates have been appeared in the exam to fill a total of 349 vacancies.
How to Download UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023
Candidates can check the UPSC CDS 2 result by following the steps provided below.
- Visit the official website-- upsc.gov.in
- Go to the 'What's New' section on the homepage
- Click on the link that says, 'UPSC CDS 2 result'
- On the next window select the result link
- The merit list PDF will appear on the screen
- Search for your roll number/name in the PDF using Ctrl + F
- Download the result and save it for future reference.
UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023: Marking Scheme
|Section
|Marks
|English Language
|0.83 marks will be awarded for each correct answer
0.27 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer
|General Knowledge
|0.83 marks will be awarded for each correct answer
0.27 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer
|Elementary Mathematics
|1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer
0.33 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer
|SSB Interview Marks
|For IMA, INA, and AFA, the CDS SSB interview carries 300 marks, and for OTA, 200 marks.