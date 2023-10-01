UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 soon at upsc.gov.in, marking scheme explained

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CDS 2 marking scheme explained

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon declare the results for Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 2023 exam. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CDS 2 exam will be able to check their results through the official website-- upsc.gov.in, once the scorecard is released.

Aspirants will have to key in their email ID and password to access and download the UPSC CDS 2 result 2023. The Combined Defence Services 2 exam was held on September 3, at over 75 exam centers across the country. As per the reports, over five lakh candidates have been appeared in the exam to fill a total of 349 vacancies.

How to Download UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023

Candidates can check the UPSC CDS 2 result by following the steps provided below.

Visit the official website-- upsc.gov.in

Go to the 'What's New' section on the homepage

Click on the link that says, 'UPSC CDS 2 result'

On the next window select the result link

The merit list PDF will appear on the screen

Search for your roll number/name in the PDF using Ctrl + F

Download the result and save it for future reference.

