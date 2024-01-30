TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024 Notification Released: Check vacancy, age limit, how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024 Notification Released

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024 Notification: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification for direct recruitment to the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination IV (Group-IV Services). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode at tnpsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application form is February 28, till 11.59 PM. The application correction window will be active between March 4 and 6.

A total of 6,244 vacancies at various state government departments will be recruited through this drive. The candidates will be selected through a recruitment exam, scheduled to be conducted on June, 9 in a single shift, from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. Candidates can check eligibility, vacancy details, how to apply and other details about the recruitment process below.

How to apply?

Candidates are required to apply online by using the Commission’s website, tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in.

The candidate needs to register himself/herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform.

Then proceed to fill up the online application for the exam.

If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway to fill up the online application for the examination.

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee - Rs. 100/-

Payment Mode: Net Banking/Credit card/Debit card/Demand Draft/Postal Order etc.

Documents to be uploaded

Candidates are required to upload all documents in respect of all claims made in the application form regarding the notification as and when called for. If the required certificates are not to be uploaded, the candidature will be rejected after due process.'

Educational Qualification: Minimum 12th passed from a recognized Board.

Age Limit:

The candidates should have completed the age of 18 years and should not have completed 32 years for all posts except the posts mentioned below.

For Village Administrative Officer, Forest Guard, Forest Guard with Driving Licence, Forest Watcher, and Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth), the candidates should have completed the age of 21 years and should not have completed 32 years

Note: Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details such as qualification, age limit, selection procedure, exam pattern and others. For the reference of candidates, we have provided direct link to the online application and notification below.

