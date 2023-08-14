SSC MTS Result 2023 tier 1 to be out soon at ssc.nic.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC MTS Result 2023 soon

SSC MTS Result 2023, SSC MTS Result 2023 date and time: The staff selection commission (SSC) will soon release the MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2022 results. Candidates who appeared in SSC MTS 2023 will be able to download the results from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS 2023 exam was conducted in two phases: First phase was conducted from May 2 to 19 at various exam centres and the second phase exam was conducted from July 13 to 20. The provisional answer keys for the same has already released on the official website. The candidates were allowed to raise objections till July 4.

ALSO READ | UPSC Recruitment 2023 out: Apply online for 30 Specialist Grade 3 and other posts, check eligibility, more

SSC MTS Result 2023 Expected date and time

Now, the commission will release the results along with the answer keys. It is expected that the results will be published anytime on the official website. The scorecards of all individuals, whether qualified or not will be released by the commission. The candidates will be able to download their scorecards by following the easy steps below.

SSC MTS Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in Click on the result link It will take you to the result PDF Cntrl+F+roll number and enter SSC MTS Result 2023 will appear on the screen Candidates can download SSC MTS Result 2023 and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI recruitment 2023: Submit applications before August 15 on ssc.nic.in, details here

SSC MTS Result 2023: Overview

This drive is being conducted to recruit 12,523 vacancies for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN). The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the tier 1, and tier 2 exam. Those who will qualified in the both written exams will be called for further recruitment process. Candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates.