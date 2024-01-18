SSC JE Final Answer Key 2023 released at ssc.nic.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC JE Final Answer Key 2023 is available at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE Final Answer Key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the JE exam 2023 can download response sheets along with final answer keys and marks. The link to the final answer keys can be accessed at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The results for Junior Engineer were released on January 5, 2023.

The official notice reads, 'In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of candidates, the Final Answer Keys along with Response Sheets have been uploaded on the website of the Commission.

The candidates can download SSC JE Final Answer Key 2023 using their Examination Roll Number and Password to access the login page. The link to the final answer key can be accessed by scrolling down. The facility to download SSC JE Final Answer Key 2023 will remain available from January 18 to February 2.

How to download SSC JE Final Answer Key 2023?

Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023: Uploading of Candidates’ Response Sheets along with Final Answer Keys and Marks' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a PDF that carries the direct link to the final answer keys

Check Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023 Response Sheets along with Final Answer Keys and Marks

Download and save the document for future reference

When will SSC JE Scorecards be released?

The commission has also uploaded the marks of the candidates shortlisted/not shortlisted for further selection process. Candidates may check their marks by logging in using their username and registered password on the website of the Commission and clicking on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard. Candidates are advised to take a printout the their respective Final Answer Keys along with their respective Question Paper as well as scorecard since the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit