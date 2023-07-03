SSC CHSL Tier 2 answer key 2023 to be out soon on ssc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CHSL Tier 2 answer key 2023 download link

SSC CHSL Tier 2 answer key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the answer keys for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 (CHSL). Candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL Tier 2 will be able to download their answer keys from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 was conducted on June 26, 2023 at various exam centeres across the country. It is expected that the commission will soon release the answer key on its website. However, the date and time is yet not confirmed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates have been advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 answer key 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in Clickon the notification link that reads, 'SSC CHSL Tier 2 answer key 2023' It will take you to the new PDF Check SSC CHSL Tier 2 answer key 2023 and save it for future reference

Once the provisional answer key is released, the candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, in the specific date and time decided by the commission. After that, a comittee of experts will review the objections/challenges received from the candidates and finalise the final answer key.

SSC CHSL 2023: Overview

The online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant, DEO, LDC, Court Clerk was started on December 6 and concluded on January 4, 2023. The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was conducted between March 9 to 21 and the results were announced on May 19, 2023.